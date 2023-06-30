Khris Middleton reportedly staying in Milwaukee | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Khris Middleton isn’t going anywhere.

According to ESPN, the veteran has agreed to a three-year, $102 million deal to stay with Milwaukee.

Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option. pic.twitter.com/o2E7vXXQj8 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Middleton has been a core piece of the Bucks lineup for much of time since coming to the team in 2013. In his career, he’s averaged 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, while shooting 38% from beyond the arc.

However, the soon-to-be 32-year-old has been plagued by injuries in the last year. He went down in the 2022 playoffs with a knee injury, missing the final 11 games of the postseason. Then, he missed the first 20 games of this past season after undergoing offseason wrist surgery. He returned in early December, playing in seven games before going down with another knee injury. Middleton missed a month before returning in a role coming off the bench. He eventually re-entered the starting lineup in March but the Bucks limited him, never allowing him to play more than four straight games.

Middleton re-injured the knee late in the season against Chicago but played in all five playoff games against Miami, averaging 23.8, 6.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 40-percent from beyond the arc.

While Middleton re-signed, the Bucks lost guard Jevon Carter to Chicago. He reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with the Bulls.