Brewers win again, beating the Mets 3-2

Milwaukee had just enough to get by New York on Thursday night with a 3-2 win.

Closer Devin Williams faced a one-out situation with runners on the corners and then a jam with the bases loaded with two outs but he struck out Starling Marte to finish the Mets off. It was his fourth appearance in the last five days and it earned him his 16th save of the season. He’s allowed a run in just one of his last 18 outings.

After falling down 2-0, the Brewers got a two-run homer from Victor Caratini to tie the game in the sixth and took the lead thanks to a Brian Anderson sac-fly in the seventh.

Adrian Houser got the win by throwing six innings, allowing two runs — both on solo home runs in the third — on seven hits. He struck out five and walked one in improving to 3-2 on the year. Before Williams came on, three relievers — Hoby Milner, Elvis Peguero and Joel Payamps — kept the Mets off the board.

The staff had some really good defense behind them, including a pair of great plays from second baseman Brice Turang, who had just been called up earlier in the day to replace Luis Urias.

Milwaukee’s offense battled three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer for much of the night. He went six innings and allowed just the two runs, but the Brewers put some pressure on him with seven hits and the veteran needed 102 pitches to get the 18 outs.

With the win, the Brewers moved to 5-2 on their 10-game road trip and into a tie with Cincinnati for the top spot in the NL Central. The club will now head to Pittsburgh for a weekend series starting Friday night.