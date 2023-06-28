Timely hitting and a strong effort from the bullpen helps propel Brewers to 5-2 win in New York | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Christian Yelich delivered three hits and the Milwaukee pitching staff held New York in check for a 5-2 win on Wednesday night.

Yelich went 3-for-5 in the game, pushing his team-leading batting average to .277. The biggest one of the night came in the eighth inning with the Brewers clinging to a 3-2 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, the former NL MVP singled up the middle to score a pair of important insurance runs.

Yelich in the last 20 games: 27-for-76 (.355) with 14 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits, 12 walks, 11 RBIs. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 29, 2023

Devin Williams came in for the ninth and earned his 15th save of the season. His inning capped a strong showing for the bullpen after starter Wade Miley exited following four innings of work in which he allowed a pair of runs. Four relievers — Bryce Wilson, Hoby Milner, Elvis Peguero and Joel Payamps — kept the Mets off the board before Williams slammed the door shut.

Yelich wasn’t alone in a solid night at the plate. Jesse Winker delivered a two-run double with two outs in the first off of starter Kodai Senga and finished with two hits. Blake Perkins drove in the other Milwaukee run in the 6th to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead.

New York manager Buck Showalter got tossed from the game for arguing about a hit-by-pitch call from the umpire in the eighth inning. It was the second time he’s gotten ejected in his team’s last four games.

The win allowed the Brewers to keep pace with Cincinnati for first in the NL Central, sitting just a 1/2 game back of the Reds.

Milwaukee will look to take the final game of the series against the Mets on Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m.