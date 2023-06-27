Packers sign first-round pick Lukas Van Ness | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has 11 of its 13 draft picks under contract.

The Packers announced the latest to sign was first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, who agreed to terms on Tuesday. The deal is expected to be four years at $17.4 million.

The outside linebacker was the 13th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, acquired as part of the trade that sent Aaron Rodgers to New York.

Arriving in Iowa in 2020 at 220 pounds, Van Ness put on 60 pounds as a freshman and eventually settled in at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds. Playing a mix of defensive tackle and defensive end the last two seasons, the Illinois native finished with 71 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. It earned him second-team All-Big Ten honors this past season as part of the No. 2 defense in the country. Van Ness accomplished everything he did in Iowa City despite not starting a game during his career.

However, he played more snaps than any other defensive lineman on the team — close to 1,000 the last two years — and then rocketed up draft boards due to his production and strong effort at the NFL combine. He had the second-best 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle time among edge players, while also running a 4.58-second 40-yard dash. More of a hockey player growing up, Van Ness only started playing football in high school and was at Iowa for just three years.

It’s very early and the pads have yet to go on, but Van Ness did turn some heads during the offseason program, including those of several veterans.

“We call him Hercules. It’s all in his name,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said. “He gives effort, he’s very strong and already hungry for knowledge. When you see a kid like that, that’s young, that’s hungry for knowledge, don’t think they have it made, that’s the type of kid we want. That’s the type of kids we have been grabbing. Lukas is going to be one hell of a player for us.”

With Van Ness under contract, the only two draft picks yet to sign are second-round picks in tight end Luke Musgrave and wide receiver Jayden Reed.