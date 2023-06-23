Willy Adames drives in 5, Wade Miley pitches 6 scoreless innings in Brewers 7-1 win at Cleveland | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wade Miley and Willy Adames played leading roles Friday night as Milwaukee rolled to a 7-1 win in Cleveland.

In his second start since coming off the injured list, Miley threw six shutout innings, allowing just three hits, striking out three and not walking anyone. He now hasn’t allowed a run in 11 straight innings and improved to 5-2 on the year.

Adames single-handedly gave Miley plenty of run support with his four hits. The shortstop drove in five runs, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning to help blow the game open. It was his first home run in more than two weeks and he added a second with a solo shot in the ninth.

That effort was backed up by RBIs from Christian Yelich and Joey Wiemer. William Contreras also had a couple hits and scored twice.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber lasted five innings, his third-shortest outing of the year. The two-time All-Star and former Cy Young Award winner was tagged for four runs on five hits. He did strike out eight, but fell to 5-5 for the season.

With the win, Milwaukee stayed 1 1/2 games back of a smoking-hot Cincinnati team that won its 12th straight game. That tied the franchise record for most consecutive wins in the modern era, a mark set in 1939 and 1957.

The Brewers and Guardians will meet again Saturday afternoon. First pitch in Cleveland is set for 3:10 p.m.