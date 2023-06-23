Bucks add two players in 2024 NBA Draft | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee came into Thursday’s NBA Draft with just one pick and it was the final one of night. After making a move to get into the early part of the second round, the Bucks left with what they hope is a pair of future contributors to a veteran team.

First up was forward Andre Jackson Jr. with pick No. 36, which was acquired from Orlando for a second-round pick in 2030 and cash considerations. The captain of UConn’s national title winning team in April, the 6-foot-7 Jackson Jr. averaged 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Huskies. While the scoring numbers won’t stand out, the 21-year-old is a tenacious defender, an elite passer and possesses high level athleticism.

GM Jon Horst followed up that selection with another wing player in Kentucky’s Chris Livingston with pick No. 58. A five-star recruit out of high school, the 6-foot-6 Livingston started 26 games as a freshman for the Wildcats. He averaged 6.3 points and 4.5 while playing 22.5 minutes per game.

The duo will join the team’s other young players in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, which gets going July 7.