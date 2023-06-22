Wisconsin gets 2025 recruiting class underway with commitment from Texas QB | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has the first player for its 2025 recruiting class.

Quarterback Landyn Locke (Rockwall, Texas) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Locke is the brother of current Wisconsin quarterback Bradyn Locke, who transferred to the Badgers after spending last season at Mississippi State. Locke is currently unrated by the various recruiting services but has been compared to his brother, who was a four-star recruit, as a passer. However, he is taller than the 6-foot Braedyn and told 247Sports he considers himself a better athlete.

In addition to Wisconsin, he held offers from SMU, Miami, Tulsa and Western Kentucky.

Locke would become just the latest Texas quarterback that offensive coordinator Phil Longo has brought to Madison. In addition to Braedyn Locke, starting quarterback Tanner Moredecai and reserve Nick Evers are from the state, as is 2024 four-star Mabrey Mettauer.