Wisconsin loses two commits in 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin lost a pair of commitments in its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday.

Three-star tight end Robert Booker (Waunakee, Wis.) and three-star cornerback Vernon Woodward (Winter Park, Fla.) announced their decisions on social media.

Booker was one of the first commits for Luke Fickell in late January. Ranked as the fifth-best player in the state, he had offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Iowa State and others when he committed. More programs have shown an interest in the 6-foot-6, 215-pound Booker in recent months, including UCLA.

Woodward’s commitment to Wisconsin came just a few weeks ago and it was unexpected following his official visit. Despite committing, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Woodward still went to visit Illinois, which changed his mind. The Illini have a number of former Badgers on their staff under former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema, including defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus. Henry reacted to the flip in a tweet with a picture of him and Fenelus.

With the two de-commitments, the Badgers now have 14 players in the class. It is ranked No. 19 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.