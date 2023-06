The Camp: June 21, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Zach and Jesse talk about Nathan Roy’s commitment to Minnesota and what it means for Wisconsin, the latest member of the Badgers 2024 class in CB Jay Harper, looking at where the 2024 class comes from in relation to Luke Fickell’s comment about recruiting in a 300-mile radius of Madison and more.