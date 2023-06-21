Julio Teheran with another solid start, but Brewers fall 5-1 to Arizona | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Julio Teheran delivered another great start but it wasn’t enough for Milwaukee in a 5-1 loss to Arizona on Wednesday afternoon.

Teheran went five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three and walking four. After not pitching in the majors since 2021, he dropped his ERA to 1.53 in his six starts with the Brewers. But things fell apart after he left, with Elvis Peguero giving up a pair of runs — one earned — in just 2/3rds of an inning. The Diamondbacks would add three more off of Trevor Megill in the eighth and ninth innings to pull away.

Milwaukee’s lone run of the game came from Ramiel Tapia drilling his first home run in a Brewers uniform. Other than that, Diamondbacks starter Zach Gallen kept the Crew in check. He went seven innings, allowing just the one run on three hits and striking out four.

Arizona took two of the three games in the series and dropped the Brewers to 1 1/2 games back of Cincinnati for first in the NL Central, as the Reds won their 11th straight game.

Milwaukee will get Thursday off before opening a series in Cleveland against the Guardians on Friday.