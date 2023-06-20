Brewers rally late to top Arizona 7-5 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

A four-run seventh inning helped push Milwaukee past Arizona 7-5 on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

The Brewers trailed 4-0 after the Diamondbacks got to starter Colin Rea in the first two innings. They were still down 5-3 heading to the seventh before their bats came to life. Christian Yelich grounded out to the pitcher but it was enough to get Luis Urias in from third. William Contreras followed that up with a two-run double to take the lead and Willy Adames brought in the final run with a fielders choice. The four runs were the same number as Milwaukee had put on the scoreboard in the first 15 innings of the series.

Devin Williams made it hold up, getting Arizona to ground into a double play to finish the game off. He earned his 13th save of the year.

Rea gave up all five Arizona runs — four earned — in 5 1/3 innings. His lone big mistake was throwing a sinker to Ketel Marte that got way too much of the plate and was drilled out of the ballpark for a three-run homer.

Milwaukee’s first run of the game came courtesy of a Luis Urias double in the second, while Jesse Winker hit his first home run with the Brewers, a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

The Brewers have now won four of their last five following a six-game losing streak. Cincinnati kept its winning ways going, collecting a 10th straight win, leaving the Crew sitting a 1/2 game back of first in the NL Central.

Milwaukee will look to take the rubber match Wednesday afternoon against Arizona. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.