Brewers finish off sweep of Pittsburgh with 5-2 win | Brewers | By Zach Heilprin

For the first time in more than a month Milwaukee overcame a multi-run deficit and beat Pittsburgh 5-2 to finish off a sweep of the Pirates.

The Brewers scored four runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run hit from Luis Urias that set Devin Williams up in the ninth to get his 12th save of the season, blowing through Pittsburgh with a pair of strikeouts.

Jesse Winker had his first hit since coming off the injured list and it was a big one, an RBI in the fifth inning to cut the Pirates lead in half. Then came the eighth, with William Contreras tying the game with a single and Raimel Tapia coming up just short of a grand slam to center but still plenty deep to give Milwaukee the 3-2 lead.

Save for a two-run homer given up to Bryan Reynolds in the second inning, Freddy Peralta was largely locked in during his start. He went six innings, allowing two hits, striking out nine and walking three.

Trevor Megill earned the win with a scoreless eighth inning. It was his first victory of the year.

The win kept Milwaukee in first place in the NL Central, a 1/2 game up on Cincinnati and now 2 1/2 games up on Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will welcome in Arizona for a series starting Monday.