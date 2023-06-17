Brewers wins 2nd straight over Pittsburgh | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won two straight over Pittsburgh after entering the series on a six-game losing streak.

The Brewers beat the Pirates 5-0 Saturday thanks to a great outing from Wade Miley and some key hits from Joey Wiemer and Rowdy Tellez.

Miley went five innings in his return from the injured list. He allowed just two hits, struck out four and walked a pair. The lefty improved to 4-2 on the year.

Wiemer drilled a two-run bomb in the third inning, his 10th home run of the year. Tellez followed up with a double that brought in two more runs. Blake Perkins finished off the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth.

Milwaukee moved to two games above .500 and maintained its 1/2 game lead on Cincinnati for first in the NL Central. The Pirates dropped to 1 1/2 games back after coming into the series in first place.

The Brewers will go for the three-game sweep of Pittsburgh on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.