Brewers end 6-game losing streak, move back into first place | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee snapped its six-game losing streak and moved back into first place in the NL Central on Friday night with a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.

The Pirates loaded the bases in the ninth against closer Devin Williams — two walks and a hit — but he recovered to strike out Jason Delay on three pitches to end things. It earned for the former NL Reliever of the Year his 11th save of the season.

Milwaukee jumped on Pittsburgh from the start, getting three runs off of starter Rich Hill in the first inning. That included a two-run single from Blake Perkins. William Contreras and Brian Anderson each had an RBI, while Joey Wiemer went deep for his ninth home run of the year.

The Brewers got another great outing from Julio Teheran. He went six innings, allowing a pair of runs and striking out four. Teheran improved to 2-2 since joining Milwaukee in May.

The win pushed the Brewers to a 1/2 game lead on the Pirates and Cincinnati for first in the division.

It will be the same two teams Saturday afternoon at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m.