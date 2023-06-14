Brewers match longest losing streak of the season with 4-2 loss at Minnesota | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has matched his longest losing streak of the season following another disappointing offensive showing in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brewers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning thanks to back-to-back home runs from Brian Anderson and Luis Urias. After that the opportunities were minimal, as Minnesota pitchers faced just one more than the minimum the rest of the way, sending Milwaukee to its sixth straight loss. Bailey Ober got the win by going six innings and allowing the two home runs.

Colin Rea went five innings for Milwaukee, with a tough third being his undoing. That’s when the Twins scored all four of their runs, including a two-run triple from Carlos Correa. Rea fell to 3-4 on the year.

Christian Yelich had a pair of hits for Milwaukee, pushing his batting average to .269, up from .249 just nine days ago.

With the loss, Milwaukee fell 1 1/2 games back of Pittsburgh for first in the NL Central. After a day off, the Brewers will welcome the Pirates to American Family Field for a weekend series.