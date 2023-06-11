Steve Stricker wins the American Family Insurance Championship | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

Steve Stricker finally has an elusive American Family Insurance Championship win on his resume.

The Madison native shot a 3-under 69 to win by five shots and claim his first title at the tournament he’s hosted since it began in 2016 and played in since 2017. Stricker was never really challenged in his final round, as cooler and wetter weather led to higher scoring nearly across the board than the first two rounds. The 56-year-old posted five birdies, a pair of bogeys and finished his round with a long par putt to get a large roar from the crowd.

Not only did Stricker win the event, he set the tournament record at 18-under, besting the 17-under of Kirk Triplett in the first year of the event.

Fellow Madison resident Jerry Kelly, who won the tournament in 2019 and 2021, understood as well as anyone what Stricker was feeling Sunday afternoon.

“It’s pretty awesome to have a tournament in your hometown like this,” Kelly said. “It’s definitely because of Steve. He definitely deserves this. I’m happy for him.”

After a tough first round that left Kelly at even par, he was 7-under over the final two rounds to finish in a tie for 11th.

Paul Broadhurst, who started his round tied with Stricker at 15-under, and Steven Alker finished in a tie for second at -13. First-round leader Justin Leonard was among three players to tie for fourth at 11-under.

It was Stricker’s 15th win in 58 starts on the Champions Tour and it allowed him to further his lead in the Schwab Cup Standings