Winners Take: Belmont Stakes, MLB 6/8 & 6/9, NBA Finals Free Picks | Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Thursday, June 8th and Friday, June 9th. They also talk about NBA Finals Game 4 between the Heat & Nuggets. The guys give out their favorite picks for the MLB slates and Dave also gives out a few horses for the Belmont Stakes over the upcoming weekend.