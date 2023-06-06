Joey Wiemer delivers walk-off hit to get the Brewers past Baltimore 4-3 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

For the second time this season, Joey Wiemer played the hero for Milwaukee and helped the club beat Baltimore 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 3 when Wiemer stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single to score Andrew Monasterio from second base. The game-winner also extended the rookie’s hitting streak to seven games and gave him his second walk-off in the last month.

JOEY. WIEMER. GET THIS ROOKIE TO THE ALL-STAR GAME. pic.twitter.com/F1GLHTeTEr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 7, 2023

Milwaukee was only in the 10th due to a clutch RBI from Brice Turang in the eighth inning. It was one of his two hits on the night. Christian Yelich went 3-for-4 and scored a run, while Brian Anderson and Abraham Toro each had an RBI.

Freddy Peralta went five innings for Milwaukee, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out nine. Five relievers handled the rest of the game, limiting the Orioles to just one run.

The Brewers moved back into first place in the NL Central by a 1/2 game on Pittsburgh with the win.

It will be the same two teams Wednesday night at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.