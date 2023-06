The Swing: Daniel Freitag commits to the Badgers | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Swing is back to talk about the commitment of 4-star guard Daniel Freitag and what it means for coach Greg Gard and the Badgers. They also dive into the recruitment of other 2024 players, along with a look ahead at what is in store for the 2023-2024 season.