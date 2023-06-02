4-star guard chooses Wisconsin

The Wisconsin basketball team has landed a massive addition to its 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star guard Daniel Freitag announced his commitment to the Badgers on Friday afternoon.

Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Minnesota, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Freitag is the highest-ranked guard and fifth-highest player overall to commit to Wisconsin since 2000, according to the 247Sports Composite. The only players rated higher than Freitag are Brian Butch (2003), Sam Dekker (2012), Joe Krabbenhoft (2005) and Greg Stiemsma (2004).

Freitag, who will play his senior year at Southern California Academy, is the No. 69 player in the country and the No. 8 point guard.

Also a standout football player, Freitag had a scholarship offer to play for new Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell. Several other schools, including Minnesota and Notre Dame, also offered him a scholarship in both sports. His other offers on the basketball side of things included Baylor, Iowa State, Virginia and Kansas State. Officially, his top five was Wisconsin, Minnesota, Baylor, Notre Dame and Virginia.

Freitag is just the latest player from Minnesota to cross the border to play for the Badgers, joining the likes of Jordan Taylor, Jon Leuer, Jared Berggren, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, Tyler Wahl, Steven Crowl and 2023 signee Nolan Winter. He is the second member of the 2024 class, following three-star forward Jack Robison, who committed last October. Robison is also from Minnesota.

Wisconsin’s work in the 2024 class isn’t done, as coach Greg Gard is hot on the trail of four-star wing Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee) and three-star forward Jackson McAndrew (Minneapolis).