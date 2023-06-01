Toronto hits 2 HRs in the first, Gausman strikes out 11 in 3-1 win over the Brewers | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Some early offense from Toronto was enough to push the Blue Jays past Milwaukee 3-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Freddy Peralta gave up a pair of homers — a solo shot from Bo Bichette and a two-run blast from Matt Chapman — in the first inning. The righty rebounded to throw five scoreless innings after that but the damage had been done and the Brewers’ bats couldn’t make up the difference.

Kevin Gausman held Milwaukee in check over 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits while striking out 11 to get the win. Rowdy Tellez and Williams Contreras accounted for six of the Brewers 12 strikeouts on the day.

The loss gave the series to Toronto and meant Milwaukee has now lost nine of its last 11 series this season. It also dropped the club to just two games above .500 and left its the lead in the NL Central at only a 1/2 game on Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will now head to Cincinnati to face the Reds in a four game set beginning late Friday afternoon.