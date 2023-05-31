Kickoff times set for first month of Wisconsin’s season | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The first month of Wisconsin’s schedule is set after the game times for the first four weekends were released Wednesday.

The Luke Fickell era will get underway Sept. 2 against Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium with kick coming at 2:30 p.m. on FS1. A primetime matchup at Washington State the following Saturday will be broadcast on ABC and kick at 6:30 p.m. The Badgers will return home Sept. 16 to face Georgia Southern on Big Ten Network at 11 a.m. They will get the conference season going six days later on Friday night (6 p.m.) at Purdue on FS1.

Two other games — against Rutgers on Oct. 7 and at Illinois on Oct. 21 — will kick at 11 a.m. or 2:30/3 p.m. The Scarlet Knights are Wisconsin’s homecoming opponent, while the Badgers will serve as the Illini’s. Conference officials avoid putting homecoming games at night.

Wisconsin’s six other games, including a marquee matchup on Oct. 28 against Ohio State in Madison, have not had times set.

Full schedule (all times are CT)

Sept. 2 vs Buffalo – 2:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 9 at Washington St. – 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sept. 16 vs Georgia Southern – 11 a.m. (BTN)

Sept. 22 at Purdue – 6 p.m. (FS1)

Oct. 7 vs Rutgers – 11 a.m. or 2:30/3 p.m.

Oct. 14 vs Iowa – TBD

Oct. 21 at Illinois – 11 a.m. or 2:30/3 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs Ohio State – TBD

Nov. 4 at Indiana – TBD

Nov. 11 vs Northwestern – TBD

Nov. 18 vs Nebraska – TBD

Nov. 25 at Minnesota – TBD