Brewers: Pitching staff, Owen Miller lead club to 4-2 win over Toronto

Milwaukee didn’t walk or strikeout a single batter for the first time in 46 years but the club still earned a 4-2 win Wednesday night in Toronto.

Making his second start with the club, Julio Teheran was fantastic. He allowed just one run on four hits over six innings to earn the win, his first since 2021.

A trio of relievers backed him up, including Devin Williams, who posted a spotless ninth inning. He made a great catch on a comebacker to end things and earn his ninth save of the season. The former NL Reliever of the Year has allowed just one run this season.

Abraham Toro hit his first home run with the Brewers, a two-run shot in the second. That was followed up in the seventh with a two-run double from Owen Miller. It closed a stunning month for Miller, who batted .360 with four home runs and 10 RBI.

Milwaukee exits the month of May after going just 11-16 but still leads the NL Central by one game over Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will look to take their series with the Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m.