Winners Take: NBA Playoffs, MLB 5/26, NFL/CFB Futures

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Friday, May 26th, and continue to talk about the NBA playoffs and specifically, Game 5 between the Heat & Celtics. The guys give out their favorite picks for the MLB slate and Dave also gives out a NCAA Football & NFL future bet for the upcoming 2023-24 season.