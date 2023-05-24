Brewers hit 3 HRs, shut out Houston again | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Three home runs and another outstanding effort from the pitching staff powered Milwaukee past Houston 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

Willy Adames got the scoring going in the bottom of the first, drilling a two-run homer. It was still a 2-0 game in the seventh when Owen Miller and Brian Anderson drilled solo shots to double the lead. It was the second of the series for Miller and his fourth in the month of May.

Like Tuesday night’s shutout, the three home runs were more than enough for Milwaukee’s pitching staff. Adrian Houser went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. In his last two starts, which have covered 11 1/3 innings, Hauser has given up just six hits and no runs. He earned his first win of the season.

Four relievers finished things off for the Brewers, including a scoreless ninth from Hoby Milner.

The win allowed Milwaukee to take 2 of 3 from the defending champs and push its lead in the NL Central to two games on Pittsburgh.

The Brewers will open a series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night at American Family Field.