Owen Miller delivers 3 RBI as the Brewers blank Houston

By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee answered getting blown out on Monday by shutting Houston out 6-0 on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

It was a 2-0 game in the eighth inning when the Brewers tacked on four more runs. Brian Anderson drove in a pair of runs with a double and then came into score thanks to a two-run homer from Owen Miller.

The Wisconsin native also scored on a wild sequence in the fourth. After stealing second base, the Astros tried to pick him off but the ball hit him and rolled into the outfield. Miller got up and scrambled around third, eventually beating the throw home. Rookie Joey Wiemer got the scoring going with a solo home run in the second, his fifth of the year.

Miller went 3-for-4 and raised his season batting average to .347. He’s hitting .404 in the month of May with three homers, six doubles and seven RBI.

That offense was plenty for Colin Rea and the pitching staff. Rea pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. He got the win, just his second since 2016 and his first with the Brewers. Four relievers held it down the rest of the way, allowing just two more baserunners.

The win pushed Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central back to one game on Pittsburgh. The Brewers will go for the series win Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is at 12:10 p.m.