Winners Take: MLB 5/23 & NBA Playoff Free Picks | In In News | By By Nelson Raisbeck

Nelson “Rowdy” Raisbeck and professional sports bettor, Dave Essler, breakdown MLB games for Tuesday, May 23rd, and continue to talk about the NBA Playoff matchups. The guys give out their favorite picks for the MLB slate as well as some NBA playoff bets. Follow them on Twitter @rowdy_Razor and @Dave_Essler or you can find Dave’s work at pregame.com.