Packers to host 2025 NFL Draft | Zach Heilprin

One of the premier events on the NFL calendar is coming to Green Bay.

The league announced Monday that the Packers and the city would host the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

Coming 🔜 Draft Day in Green Bay We'll see you in 2025, #NFLDraft! pic.twitter.com/9kjeLQqQVU — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 22, 2023

Green Bay has been in the running to host the draft multiple times, including the 2024 event that will be held in Detroit. But team president/CEO Mark Murphy and city leaders kept pushing to bring the draft to northeast Wisconsin and finally got the votes from the rest of the league.

“This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our League’s heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world.

“Today’s announcement is the result of years of hard work by our Draft committee, particularly Gabrielle Dow from the Packers and Brad Toll from Discover Green Bay. Their tireless efforts putting together a bid and a plan to host the Draft here, as well as the extraordinary support we’ve received from our community partners, has created this unprecedented opportunity to showcase our community. We couldn’t be more excited to host the 2025 NFL Draft.”

The draft has become a week-long celebration of the NFL and the future of the league. The team said details on how everything will be setup are still to be finalized, but most of the action will take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campuses.