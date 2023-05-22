Eric Lauer the latest Brewers starting pitcher to hit the injured list | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee’s injury list continues to pile up with starting pitchers.

Eric Lauer is the latest of the Brewers starters to go down, with the team placing the lefty on the 15-day IL with a right shoulder impingement. It’s retroactive to Sunday.

The veteran made it just three innings in his last start, giving up six runs, including three homers in Milwaukee’s loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. To this point in the season, Lauer is 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA. The team recalled pitcher Tyson Miller from Triple-A to take Lauer’s spot on the roster.

Lauer becomes the fourth member of Milwaukee’s rotation to hit the IL, joining Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Aaron Ashby. Woodruff could return by the end of the June, while Miley’s timetable was 6-to-8 weeks when he went on the IL last week. Ashby could miss the entire season after undergoing shoulder surgery in April.

Milwaukee is back home Monday night to open a series against Houston.