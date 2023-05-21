Brewers close out road trip with 6-4 win at Tampa Bay | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee closed out its road trip Sunday with a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

The Brewers jumped out to a 3-0 win on the back of a pair of home runs — a solo shot from Willy Adames and a two-run blast by Rowdy Tellez — in the first four innings. After the Rays tied things with a Josh Lowe three-run homer in the fourth, William Contreras answered with a 427-foot two-run shot to center. Brian Anderson would add one more run in the inning with a single to score Christian Yelich.

Tampa Bay challenged in the eighth, scoring a run and loading the bases before Milwaukee’s Devin Williams came on to get out of the jam. He came back out for the ninth and got the final three outs. It was his second multi-inning save of the year and his seventh save overall.

Freddy Peralta gave the Brewers a quality start, going six innings, allowing three runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked three.

Three Milwaukee players had two hits, including Owen Miller. He has now reached base safely in 22 straight games and pushed his hitting streak to 13.

The Brewers finished the six-game road trip 2-4. Despite those struggles, they are still sitting one game in front of Pittsburgh for first in the NL Central as they return home to open a series against Houston on Monday.