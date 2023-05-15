St. Louis hits 4 HRs, rolls to 18-1 win over the Brewers | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got hammered Monday night in St. Louis, falling to the Cardinals 18-1 at Busch Stadium.

Things were bad almost from the jump for the Brewers. They were unable to score a single run after loading the bases in the first inning against Jack Flaherty only to see Nolan Arenado take Freddy Peralta deep for a three-run shot in the bottom of the frame. The Cardinals scored four runs in the sixth inning to make it 8-0 before putting up another 10 runs in the eighth inning, including a grand slam from Andrew Knizner off infielder Mike Brosseau. Arenado finished with four RBI, while Nolan Gorman had five.

The 18 runs were the most the Cardinals have ever scored against Milwaukee and the most the Brewers have given up overall since Aug. 2, 2018. That night the Los Angeles Dodgers hit seven home runs on the way to a 21-5 victory.

Peralta took the loss by giving up six runs in 5 1/3 innings. He dropped to 4-3 on the year. Rookie Gus Varland was tagged for nine runs in just 2/3 of an inning.

Milwaukee’s offense found very little success against Flaherty after the first inning. He went a season-high seven innings, allowing just three hits and striking out 10.

The Cardinals have now won seven of their last eight games, while the Brewers saw their three-game winning streak snapped.

It will be the same two teams Tuesday night in St. Louis.