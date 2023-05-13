Brewers: Joey Wiemer delivers game-winning hit to walk-off the Royals | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Joey Wiemer delivered Milwaukee a walk-off 4-3 win over Kansas City on Saturday night at American Family Field.

After a single from Brian Anderson and a double from Owen Miller, the rookie stepped to the plate and drove a ball to center field, plenty deep enough to score Anderson from third. It was Wiemer’s first game-winning hit in the majors and set-off a wild celebration near first base.

While Wiemer was the hero, Milwaukee was in the position to win because of Christian Yelich. The former NL MVP delivered a two-run homer to tie the game in the third inning and then a solo shot to tie it again in the sixth inning. It was the ninth multi-homer game of Yelich’s career and gave him six on the season.

The Brewers got four innings from starter Adrian Houser, who allowed three runs on eight hits. But the bullpen picked him up, as four relievers kept the Royals off the board the rest of the way. Devin Williams got the win by pitching a perfect ninth inning.

Milwaukee moved to 1.5 games up on Pittsburgh for first in the NL Central. The club will go for the sweep of Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.