Packers reportedly add former Houston Texans safety | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers have added a potential starter to their secondary.

According to Houston KPRC-TV’s Aaron Wilson, the Packers have signed former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.

An undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western St., Wilson spent time with Arizona in 2018 before moving on to the Texans in 2019. After playing in 14 games in the first three years, the 27-year-old started all 17 games last season. He racked up 125 tackles, second on the team, while breaking up four passes and recording one sack.

His signing likely closes the door on Adrian Amos’ time with the Packers after four years. If so, the signing of the safety in 2019 was one of GM Brian Gutekunst’s better decisions. Amos started in every game over the last four seasons, finishing with 362 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, four tackles for loss and seven interceptions.

With Owens in the mix, the safety room now includes Darnell Savage, Dallin Leavitt, Rudy Ford, Tarvarius Moore, Innis Gaines, Tariq Carpenter, seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr., Benny Sapp III and James Wiggins.