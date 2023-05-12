Brewers beat Kansas City, move back into first place in the NL Central | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee is back in first place in the NL Central following a 5-1 win over Kansas City on Friday night at American Family Field.

The Brewers got there on a strong outing from Corbin Burnes. The former Cy Young Award winner went six innings without allowing a run, giving up two hits and striking out seven. He also walked four, but still earned his fourth win of the season.

Milwaukee’s bats gave Burnes some support, especially Owen Miller and Christian Yelich. Miller had three hits, including his first home run of the year, while Yelich had a couple hits and drove in a pair. Brian Anderson and Brice Turang each had an RBI.

Though it was just their third win this month, the Brewers pushed ahead of Pittsburgh for first place in the NL Central after the Pirates lost for a ninth time in their last 10 games.

Milwaukee and Kansas City will meet again Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m.