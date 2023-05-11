Packers will open Jordan Love era on the road in Chicago, reportedly play five primetime games | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The NFL schedule was set to be released in full on Thursday night but Green Bay fans don’t have to wait that long as the Packers entire slate was leaked and published Thursday morning by The Athletic.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

Things get going in the Jordan Love era with a trip to Chicago, as the Packers open on the road for a fifth straight year. Green Bay owns a 10-game lead in the all-time series between the rivals and has won eight in a row dating back to 2019.

A trip to Atlanta follows that before finally coming back to Lambeau Field for the home opener against the New Orleans Saints. They’ll face Detroit on a short week on Thursday night in the first of their five primetime games, and that is followed by another on Monday Night Football as Green Bay makes its first trip to Las Vegas to see the Raiders and a familiar face in wide receiver Davante Adams.

After a Week 6 bye, the Packers head west again to see the Denver Broncos and former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson. Of their next four games, three of them — Minnesota, the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers — are at home with a trip to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in the middle.

The last seven games of the season features four national TV games starting with facing Detroit on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. The Packers will also get the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at home in Week 13, the New York Giants on Monday Night Football on the road in Week 14 and another Sunday Night Football meeting at Minnesota.

Green Bay will close the season at home against Chicago with the day and time still to be decided.