Giannis earns first-team All-NBA honors for 5th straight year | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt disrespected on Tuesday when the NBA All-Defensive teams were released and his name wasn’t included. But there was plenty of respect for the Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar when the All-NBA teams were announced Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo was named a first-team selection for a fifth-straight year and was the only player to be a unanimous choice among the 20 voters. His fifth selection passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most first-team honors in team history.

Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season on his way to finishing third in the NBA MVP voting behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jocic.

Full All-NBA teams:

First-team

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Guard Luka Dončić (Dallas)

Center Joel Embiid (Philadelphia)

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma State)

Forward Jayson Tatum (Boston)

Second-team

Center Nikola Jokic (Denver)

Guard Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland)

Guard Stephen Curry (Golden State)

Forward Jimmy Butler (Miami)

Forward Jaylen Brown (Boston)

Third-team

Center Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento)

Guard De’Aaron Fox (Sacramento)

Guard Damian Lillard (Portland)

Forward Julius Randle (New York)

Forward LeBron James (LA Lakers)