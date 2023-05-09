Bucks: Giannis ‘forever grateful’ for time with Mike Budenholzer | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer took to Instagram on Monday to say his goodbyes to the team, his players and the fans. On Tuesday, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo giving his thanks to his former coach.

Antetokounmpo’s career was already on its way up when Budenholzer arrived in 2018, but it really took off over his five years as coach. Antetokounmpo was named NBA MVP in 2019 and 2020, while also adding NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. An All-Star starter every year during Budenholzer’s tenure, Antetokounmpo also powered the Bucks to the 2021 NBA title, its first in 50 years.