AmFam Championship moving to TPC Wisconsin starting in 2025 | In In News | By By Zach Heilprin

The American Family Insurance Championship is staying in the Madison area but it is changing courses.

The PGA TOUR Champions event announced Tuesday morning it would be moving from University Ridge Golf Course to TPC Wisconsin beginning in 2025. TPC Wisconsin, formerly known as Cherokee Country Club, resides on the north side of Madison.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison and University Ridge,” Bill Westrate, chief executive officer and chair-elect of American Family Insurance, said in a release. “Everyone involved, from the athletic department team to the golf course staff, are dedicated to the tournament’s success and we’re honored to partner with them. We look forward to continuing our relationship for the 2023 and 2024 tournaments, as well as other ongoing partnerships we have with UW-Madison.”

The AmFam Championship has been held at University Ridge since 2016.

“We’re excited to build off the tournament’s momentum and success at University Ridge and carry that forward to TPC Wisconsin,” AmFam Champ tournament director Nate Pokrass said. “We’re driven to be the premier destination on PGA TOUR Champions and hosting it at a TPC venue is a continuation of that commitment. We look forward to collaborating with the TPC Wisconsin staff, the City of Madison and the northside community as we establish a best-in-class tournament experience for everyone at this new location in 2025.”

The new TPC Wisconsin has been undergoing extensive renovations in an effort to match the standards of other TPC courses around the country. According to the release, that includes “fairways, greens and overall turf conditions” being improved, as well as putting in areas for fans to view the action.

Steve Stricker, who has served as host of the tournament, is helping his father-in-law, Dennis Tiziani, in the redesign of the course.

“I’m proud to partner with American Family Insurance and others to collaborate on the success we’ve had with the American Family Insurance Championship,” Stricker said in the release. “It’s always been a dream of mine to be involved in designing a world-class golf course, and to have this opportunity to redesign my home golf course and upgrade it to TPC standards is especially rewarding. I’m confident the AmFam Champ at TPC Wisconsin will continue to be a fantastic community event that will raise money to support charitable organizations in our community.”

This year’s tournament will be held June 3 through the 11.