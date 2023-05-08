Packers cut 2022 long snapper, sign three tryout players | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

If it wasn’t already clear earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers will have a new long snapper in 2023.

It was announced Monday that he team had cut last year’s long snapper Jake Coco, while also signing three tryout players from its rookie minicamp, including long snapper Broughton Hatcher. He earned his spot after spending the last five years at Old Dominion. That included serving as the Monarchs full-time snapper in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. He missed most of the 2021 season with an injury.

Coco, who was an undrafted free agent pickup last May, handled all the snapping duties for the club last season. His spot was already in danger after the Packers signed former Los Angeles Rams long snapper Matt Orzech in free agency. He got a three-year deal.

In addition to Hatcher, the team signed former Miami defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie and Northwestern State cornerback William Hooper. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Moultrie spent his first four seasons at UAB before finishing with the Hurricanes last year. He ended up with 10.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in his career. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Hooper was a second-team All-Southland Conference pick in 2022 and ended his college career with three interceptions and nine passes defended.

The team also announced it had signed seventh-round pick Grant DuBose. It leaves just four of its draft picks unsigned.