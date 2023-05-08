Big 7th inning powers Brewers past LA | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee used a huge seventh inning to break the game open Monday night in a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers led 3-1 when they exploded for six runs in the seventh. Joey Wiemer got it started with an RBI double. He would come around to score when Christian Yelich dumped a ball into left field to tack on two more runs. Milwaukee wasn’t finished, though, as Willy Adames drilled a three-run homer to hand the club a 9-1 lead.

Wiemer actually got the scoring going in the fifth inning with a three-run shot. It was his third home run of the season and he finished with four RBI. Tyrone Taylor had a couple of hits, while Brice Turang scored twice.

Milwaukee got a nice outing from Freddy Peralta. He went six innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five. The righty earned the win to move to 4-2 on the year.

Dodgers’ starter Tony Gonsolin gave up the home run to Wiemer but was otherwise solid. He went six innings, allowing the three runs on three hits and striking out six.

The win kept Milwaukee a 1/2 game back of Pittsburgh for first in the NL Central.

The Brewers and Dodgers will play again Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m.