Former Packers WR Randall Cobb the latest to join Aaron Rodgers in New York

Aaron Rodgers continues to get the band back together in New York.

ESPN reported Wednesday morning that the Jets were planning to sign wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year deal. It would reunite the veteran with one of his best friends in Rodgers, who also pushed the Packers to bring Cobb back in 2021 after two years away.

A 2011 second-round pick, Cobb played in 25 games the last two years for Green Bay, including six starts. He caught 62 passes for 792 yards and six touchdowns. Rodgers would consistently look for the 32-year-old when he absolutely needed a play made, which led to 40 of his 62 receptions resulting in first downs.

Cobb joins wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive tackle Billy Turner as former Packers now playing for the Jets.