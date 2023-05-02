Packers reportedly extend Jordan Love’s contract

The Green Bay Packers decided not to exercise the fifth-year option on quarterback Jordan Love’s rookie contract. Instead, the team reportedly agreed to a contract extension for its 2020 first-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the new starting quarterback’s deal goes through 2024 that will see him earn up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million guaranteed. Had the Packers exercised his option, Love would have made roughly $20.3 million in 2024. If they had done nothing, he would have been a free agent after the 2023 season. Sports Illustrated also reported that Love’s salary in 2023, which was supposed to be $2.3 million, would increase as part of the extension.

The move comes about week after the Love officially became the future of the Packers with the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. Love has the unenviable task of replacing the four-time MVP and future Hall of Fame quarterback. Though his first two years gave little hope that he was up for the task, his third year provided some belief in his future, especially when he came off the bench against Philadelphia for an injured Rodgers. He completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown against an Eagles squad that would eventually play in the Super Bowl.

“We’re excited for you. We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” coach Matt LaFleur said Saturday after the NFL Draft. “I think he showed it just in the limited action he (got) last year, just the ability to step in there. The moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. That, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him.”