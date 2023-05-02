Colorado tops the Brewers 3-2

Milwaukee got its road trip off on a sour note Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss to Colorado.

It was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning when Elias Diaz singled off of Peter Strzelecki to bring in what proved to be the game-winning run. It was just the second run Strzelecki had allowed this year. He took the loss to drop to 2-1 on the year.

The game was tight due to solid outings from both starting pitchers. Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta went six innings, allowing a pair of runs on seven hits while striking out 10. It was the first double-digit strikeout game for a Brewers pitcher this year. Colorado’s Ryan Feltner was pretty good, too, giving up a couple runs over 5 1/3 innings.

Milwaukee’s lone offense came off the bats of Rowdy Tellez and William Contreras. Tellez had an RBI double in the sixth, while Contreras grounded out in the inning but still managed to bring a runner in to tie the game 2-2.

The Rockies got home runs from Ezequiel Tovar and Diaz.

The loss dropped the Brewers to 4-6 in their last 10.

It will be the same two teams Wednesday night in Denver.