The Camp: April 28, 2023
|In Badgers
|By Zach Heilprin
BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara joins us as we finish up our daily spring episodes. We talk the Catholic Memorial situation, where Wisconsin sits with Nathan Roy, the next potential commit, how good is the 2025 in-state class and what needs the Badgers have in the transfer portal.
Thanks so much for listening this spring! While we will still be doing episodes throughout the next few months, our daily episodes will return in mid-July.