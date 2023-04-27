Wisconsin grabs commitment from safety in 2024 class | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its eighth commitment in the class of 2024.

Three-star safety Kahmir Prescott (Philadelphia, Penn.) announced his decision on social media Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Prescott is ranked as the No. 19 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 60 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Badgers over offers from Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State and Pittsburgh among others.

Prescott is the first defensive back in the class. He joins linebackers Thomas Heiberger and Landon Gauthier as commits on the defensive side of the ball.