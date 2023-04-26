Wisconsin’s Big Ten opener at Purdue moved to Friday | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The first Big Ten game of the Luke Fickell era at Wisconsin will happen under the lights.

It was announced Wednesday that the Badgers game at Purdue had been moved from Saturday, Sept. 23 to Friday, Sept. 22. An exact kickoff time has not been set.

🚨𝗦𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗗𝗨𝗟𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧🚨 Our game against Purdue has been moved to 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔, September 22‼️ Cue the Friday Night Lights ✨ pic.twitter.com/3AlGe6fquo — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 26, 2023

The Big Ten introduced Friday games nearly a decade ago and Wisconsin has played its share. The Badgers opened 2017 and 2018 at home at night, and then on the road at South Florida in 2019. But this will be the first time playing on a Friday after Labor Day and in the middle of the high school football season.

Wisconsin has beaten Purdue 15 straight times, a streak that began with a Badgers win in West Lafayette at night in 2004.