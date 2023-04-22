Tellez homers, Brewers beat Boston 5-4

Milwaukee got a pair of RBI from Rowdy Tellez on its way to a 5-4 win over Boston on Saturday night at American Family Field.

It was a 1-0 game in the third inning when Tellez stepped to the plate and hit a towering shot to center for a two-run homer. It was his seventh of the season, tied for the fourth-most in the National League. Milwaukee would add two more runs in the fifth inning with a double from Christian Yelich, who would then come into score when Tellez grounded into a double play.

The runs held up thanks to a solid effort from Wade Miley. The lefty went five innings, allowing a pair of runs on four hits. His lone mistake came on a pitch to Connor Wong, who took Miley deep for a two-run home run.

Boston also got a two-run shot from Rafael Devers off of Peter Strzelecki, but the duo of Hobey Milner and Devin Williams put up 1 2/3 scoreless innings to escape with the one-run victory. It was save No. 3 for Williams.

The Brewers improved to 15-6 on the year, the best record in the NL. They’ll go for the series win Sunday afternoon.