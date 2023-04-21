Giannis remains questionable for Game 3 in Miami | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ailing back is improving but it remains unclear whether it will come along far enough for the Milwaukee Bucks superstar to play in Game 3 on Saturday in Miami.

The two-time MVP did some individual drills at the beginning of practice Friday but did not take part in any full-team activity.

“We’re just going to monitor him the rest of today,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We’ll monitor him tomorrow and see where he is, and together with him make decisions.”

Antetokounmpo went down in Milwaukee’s Game 1 loss last Sunday. He was listed as questionable leading into Game 2 on Wednesday and held the same status on Friday’s injury report.

“The reality of it is when he’s ready or anybody’s ready, that’s when they’re going to play,” Budenholzer said. “You can’t deny the playoffs and reality and human nature and things like that, but I don’t think your back or your body knows whether it’s December or the playoffs. You’re ready when you’re ready. We’re always going to protect him and think about his health, his future, his career.”

The first-round series is tied 1-1 heading into Saturday night’s game. Tip is at 6:30 p.m.