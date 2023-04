The Camp: April 20, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

The Badgers are through 12 practices of spring. Zach and Jesse talk about Thursday’s session, which featured nice days from Braedyn Locke, Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, Ricardo Hallman and others. They also talk about the recruitment of Donovan Harbour and Corey Smith and why neither ended up at Wisconsin.