The Camp: April 18, 2023 | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin was back on the practice field for the 11th time this spring on Tuesday morning. We breakdown what we saw, including a notable change among the WR group, some sloppiness on offense and more plays made by a young DB. We also touch on RB Julius Davis entering the transfer portal and the commitment of WR Kyan Berry-Johnson.